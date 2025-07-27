Jeffrey Epstein and Ongoing Cover-Up

#TheSilenceoftheTrumps

Mirror Source: (TCN YouTube)

Published: July 17, 2025

Darryl Cooper is the creator of The Martyr Made Podcast, and is the co-host of The Unraveling w/Jocko Willink, and Provoked w/Scott Horton.

Chapters:





0:00 The Strange Origins of Jeffrey Epstein and His Connection to Bill Barr

9:05 Epstein’s Money Laundering

16:53 Did Epstein Belong to Intelligence?

29:02 Epstein’s Connection to Iran-Contra

45:22 Who Really Was Robert Maxwell?

58:12 Robert Maxwell’s Mysterious Death

1:02:49 How Epstein Got Connected to the Maxwell Family

1:06:20 How Epstein Intimidated and Threatened Journalists Who Dared to Ask Questions

1:12:53 How Epstein Got Rich and His Strange Relationship With Les Wexner

1:25:06 Is There Any Documented Financial Records of Epstein’s Supposed Hedge Fund?

1:30:19 How Epstein Used Victoria’s Secret to Scout His Victims

1:35:04 Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sex Crimes in Palm Beach

1:46:46 Why Epstein Escaped to Israel

1:54:40 The Lolita Express, Satanic Art, and Tony Podesta

2:15:22 The True Definition of Evil

2:26:16 Did Epstein Kill Himself?

2:35:56 Cooper’s Message to the White House

2:40:46 Why Is Mark Levin Afraid of Darryl Cooper?

