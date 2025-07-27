Jeffrey Epstein and Ongoing Cover-Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Published: July 17, 2025
Darryl Cooper is the creator of The Martyr Made Podcast, and is the co-host of The Unraveling w/Jocko Willink, and Provoked w/Scott Horton.
Chapters:
0:00 The Strange Origins of Jeffrey Epstein and His Connection to Bill Barr
9:05 Epstein’s Money Laundering
16:53 Did Epstein Belong to Intelligence?
29:02 Epstein’s Connection to Iran-Contra
45:22 Who Really Was Robert Maxwell?
58:12 Robert Maxwell’s Mysterious Death
1:02:49 How Epstein Got Connected to the Maxwell Family
1:06:20 How Epstein Intimidated and Threatened Journalists Who Dared to Ask Questions
1:12:53 How Epstein Got Rich and His Strange Relationship With Les Wexner
1:25:06 Is There Any Documented Financial Records of Epstein’s Supposed Hedge Fund?
1:30:19 How Epstein Used Victoria’s Secret to Scout His Victims
1:35:04 Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sex Crimes in Palm Beach
1:46:46 Why Epstein Escaped to Israel
1:54:40 The Lolita Express, Satanic Art, and Tony Podesta
2:15:22 The True Definition of Evil
2:26:16 Did Epstein Kill Himself?
2:35:56 Cooper’s Message to the White House
2:40:46 Why Is Mark Levin Afraid of Darryl Cooper?
