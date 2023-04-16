ALERT! Train Carrying Hazardous Material Derails and Catches Fire Near Rockwood, Maine

- A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed in rural Maine.





According to Fox23 Maine, “Canadian Pacific Railways says one of their trains derailed around 8:30am on Saturday morning.They say lumber cars and three locomotives derailed about 15 miles east of Jackman, in the Moosehead Lake region due to a track washout. The train caught fire and the company says only involved the locomotives and lumber cars, not the hazardous materials that were also being carried on the train.”





Rockwood Fire & Resuce asked area residents to steer clear of the area, “”Train derailment with fire north of rockwood, hazzard materials please stay clear!” #Breaking #Rockwood #Derailment #News





Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/





Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos