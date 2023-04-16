ALERT! Train Carrying Hazardous Material Derails and Catches Fire Near Rockwood, Maine

- A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed in rural Maine.
According to Fox23 Maine, “Canadian Pacific Railways says one of their trains derailed around 8:30am on Saturday morning.They say lumber cars and three locomotives derailed about 15 miles east of Jackman, in the Moosehead Lake region due to a track washout. The train caught fire and the company says only involved the locomotives and lumber cars, not the hazardous materials that were also being carried on the train.”
Rockwood Fire & Resuce asked area residents to steer clear of the area, “”Train derailment with fire north of rockwood, hazzard materials please stay clear!” #Breaking #Rockwood #Derailment #News
Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
Socials~
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Shared from and subscribe to:
DAHBOO77
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.