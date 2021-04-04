Unveiling the Facts of Sharia (Islamic Law)

Learn about the history of Islam and the creation of Islamic law, and learn why America's founding documents are incompatible with Sharia. You'll also see how Islamic law and Sharia-compliance are coming to the West, and of course, what the ULTIMATE solution is to what's happening.

** NOTICE: This video mentions other videos found on "Vimeo," however, that channel no longer exists because Tony was banned on Vimeo in 2020, so all referenced videos can be found here now: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tonygurule/ **

This presentation is now available on DVD, and it includes "Lights Out" and the presentation on the Muslim Brotherhood as well. Details here: https://radicaltruth.net/dvds-books

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