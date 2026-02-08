Astral Abduction: "They Tried To Steal My Soul". Spiritual Warfare Against Evil Aliens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOURCES: Nephilim Death Squad: Biblical Conspiracy "The Divine Feminine and Alien Abductions w/ Fringe" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhyCRr3eQUo
Nephilim Death Squad: Biblical Conspiracy "The Dark Side of the Alien Abduction Phenomenon w Fringe" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruPUD3BSDws
Codex of Curiosities "They Tried to Steal My Soul: Fringe on Alien Abductions, Control, and Spiritual Warfare" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISwckO9QWgI
REFERENCES:
TV show: "Altered Carbon" https://t1p.de/gnty3
Fringe on Twitter: https://x.com/fringedotcom
Fringe on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@IntoFringe
Help for abductees: abductionphenomenon.com/
EBOOKS:
Karla Turner "Into the Fringe" https://t1p.de/a9pjb
Karla Turner "Masquerade of Angels" https://t1p.de/w3zjx
Karla Turner "Taken" https://t1p.de/ufgvk
Andy Pero "Project Superman" https://t1p.de/i3stf
Barbara Bartholic "Story of a UFO Investigator" https://t1p.de/1be1z
John Whitberg novels https://t1p.de/qh1th
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1
"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
WATCH:
"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx
"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh
"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u
!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm
SEE ALSO:
Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA
Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg
Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik
Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw
Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0
Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820
Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM
Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA
CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:
"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I
"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8
"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg
"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc
"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4
"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE