Astral Abduction: "They Tried To Steal My Soul". Spiritual Warfare Against Evil Aliens
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
43 views • 22 hours ago

SOURCES: Nephilim Death Squad: Biblical Conspiracy "The Divine Feminine and Alien Abductions w/ Fringe" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhyCRr3eQUo

Nephilim Death Squad: Biblical Conspiracy "The Dark Side of the Alien Abduction Phenomenon w Fringe" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruPUD3BSDws

Codex of Curiosities "They Tried to Steal My Soul: Fringe on Alien Abductions, Control, and Spiritual Warfare" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISwckO9QWgI


REFERENCES:

TV show: "Altered Carbon" https://t1p.de/gnty3

Fringe on Twitter: https://x.com/fringedotcom

Fringe on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@IntoFringe

Help for abductees: abductionphenomenon.com/


EBOOKS:

Karla Turner "Into the Fringe" https://t1p.de/a9pjb

Karla Turner "Masquerade of Angels" https://t1p.de/w3zjx

Karla Turner "Taken" https://t1p.de/ufgvk

Andy Pero "Project Superman" https://t1p.de/i3stf

Barbara Bartholic "Story of a UFO Investigator" https://t1p.de/1be1z

John Whitberg novels https://t1p.de/qh1th


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l


WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM

Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA


CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4

"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE



Keywords
ufoastral projectionartificial intelligenceprison planetafterlifendeastral travelreptilianssoul trapgreyslooshreincarnationuapalien abductionreincarnation traphereafter
