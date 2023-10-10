Insane moment of Israeli Merkava tank defeat by Palestinian fighters

Insane footage shows how the Merkava Mk 4 tank of Zionist Israel defeated by Palestinians from the Al-Qassam Brigade and Hamas fighters. 14 IDF Merkava tanks have been hit with RPG rocket and drone since Palestinian resistance erupted starting from Gaza recently.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.