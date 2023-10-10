Create New Account
Insane moment of Israeli Merkava tank defeat by Palestinian fighters
The Prisoner
Insane footage shows how the Merkava Mk 4 tank of Zionist Israel defeated by Palestinians from the Al-Qassam Brigade and Hamas fighters. 14 IDF Merkava tanks have been hit with RPG rocket and drone since Palestinian resistance erupted starting from Gaza recently.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

palestiniansmerkava mk 4 tankal-qassam brigadehamas fighters

