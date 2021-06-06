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EPISODE 5 - The Patriot & Lama Show – How Birth Trauma & Death Urge effects your Destiny!
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21 views • June 06, 2021
📧 Get FREE Email Updates & Exclusive Tai Chi Gung Training at http://Rasaji.com
On Episode 5 of The Patriot & Lama Show Master Lama Rasaji tells you How Birth Trauma & Death Urge Stops You from fulfilling your GOD GIVEN DESTINY and what you can do to change it NOW!
Also, on this episode Jimmie Schwinn talks about his visit from Master Lama Rasaji this past weekend and what he and his family experience during it… Exciting Stuff.
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
You can learn more about My Patriots Network at MyPatriotsNetwork.com and Circle of Life at Rasaji.com.
📧 Get FREE Email Updates & Exclusive Tai Chi Gung Training at http://Rasaji.com
On Episode 5 of The Patriot & Lama Show Master Lama Rasaji tells you How Birth Trauma & Death Urge Stops You from fulfilling your GOD GIVEN DESTINY and what you can do to change it NOW!
Also, on this episode Jimmie Schwinn talks about his visit from Master Lama Rasaji this past weekend and what he and his family experience during it… Exciting Stuff.
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
You can learn more about My Patriots Network at MyPatriotsNetwork.com and Circle of Life at Rasaji.com.
📧 Get FREE Email Updates & Exclusive Tai Chi Gung Training at http://Rasaji.com
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