X22 REPORT - When Does Big Pharma Make Money, Curing Or Containing, Justice Is Coming

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When Does Big Pharma Make Money, Curing Or Containing, Justice Is Coming
The [DS] and Big Pharma have lost the pandemic narrative, the people are waking up and they are now realizing they have been lied to. The entire push is going to boomerang on the establishment, show the people the cure or collapse, they chose collapse. Justice is coming and the [DS] will be front and center on trial.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.