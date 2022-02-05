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Mounting a 35mm movie
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62 views • February 05, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NM5wCuys8Bc
Archive from the 2000s. As students, we mount the film on 35 mm film in a television center, a video studio. Here's how it happened. I apologize for the quality - this is an old video and in a purely entertainment format. Forever Cinema! The students are having fun.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Original and editorial versions of the copyright video content for blogs Ship Shard
(video, animation, videography, filming, videoproduction, business, movies, tv, mobilography, art, creation, photography, director, producer, media, IT, creative, creativity, culture, backstage, content creation, brands, lifehack, entertainment)
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Archive from the 2000s. As students, we mount the film on 35 mm film in a television center, a video studio. Here's how it happened. I apologize for the quality - this is an old video and in a purely entertainment format. Forever Cinema! The students are having fun.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Original and editorial versions of the copyright video content for blogs Ship Shard
(video, animation, videography, filming, videoproduction, business, movies, tv, mobilography, art, creation, photography, director, producer, media, IT, creative, creativity, culture, backstage, content creation, brands, lifehack, entertainment)
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
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