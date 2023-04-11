https://gettr.com/post/p2e1xv2b1ff

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】Nicole Tsai: Jimmy Levy says because what Miles Guo challenges are the evilest regime that no one else in the world dares to challenge; the illegal arrest of Mr. Miles Guo reflected the evilest and ugliest side of the world and woke up many people; he has won. The NFSC is helping all the people in the world liberate themselves from the enslavement of the CCP. So the NFSC members and Mr. Miles Guo are the real heroes of the world. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】Nicole Tsai: 吉米·利维称，因为郭文贵先生挑战的是世界上没有任何第二个人敢于挑战的最邪恶的一个政权，他已经赢了；郭先生被非法逮捕，照出了这个世界最邪恶丑陋的一面，而且唤醒了许多人；新中国联邦在帮助世界上所有人摆脱中共的奴役。所以新中国联邦人和郭先生是真正的世界英雄。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





