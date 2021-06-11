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No such thing as safety in an Illuminati NWO tyranny situation. All are under possible eugenics extermination.
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113 views • June 11, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021).
Illuminati NWO Nazi superior Aryan race eugenics massacre of their allies and southern Europeans
There is no such thing as safety in an Illuminati NWO tyranny situation. Insanity and killing spree takes control. They may be working for the Illuminati NWO, but the next moment, they may be on their eugenics extermination list.
Excerpt from article “Massacre of the Aqui Division” at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massacre_of_the_Acqui_Division
A total of 1,315 Italians were killed in the battle, 5,155 were executed by 26 September, and 3,000 were drowned when the German ships taking the survivors to concentration camps were sunk by the Allies.
Excerpt from article “Painful memories of Nazi massacre in Italy” at https://www.dw.com/en/painful-memories-of-nazi-massacre-in-italy/a-16467267
Nazis killed thousands of Italians between 1943 and 1945. A report released by a German-Italian historical commission in Rome has brought new light to the war crimes. The release in Rome of a report by a German-Italian historical commission has opened old wounds: it documents about 5,000 attacks by German troops, including theft, rape and murder. Elide Ruggeri, who miraculously survived an attack by German Wehrmacht and SS troops in the mountains south of Bologna on September 29, 1944, remembers. "I was there and an SS man came, who killed a girl, smashed her head in, and she just let out a wail. He struck her and I thought the next one was for me. He fixed me in his gaze and said, 'Niente kaput.' That's how he let me know he wouldn't kill me."
From allies to enemies
The Marzabotto massacre's backstory begins on September 8, 1943. When Italy broke off its alliance with Hitler's Germany, friends became foes - from one day to the next, German forces in the country became occupiers, leaving behind a trail of devastation in their retreat to the north. In the Marzabotto massacre alone, 1,830 people were killed, almost exclusively civilians including the elderly, women and children. Gianluca Lucarini, whose grandparents died in the massacre, is president of the victims' association in Marzabotto.
Excerpt from article “SS campaign of murder in northern Italy” at https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-33143473
"The 16th SS Division was one of the most ruthless units in the Germany army of the Second World War," says Carlo Gentile, who served on a joint German-Italian commission investigating the Nazi occupation of Italy. "They killed 2,200 to 2,500 civilians in August, September and October", operating a scorched earth policy as they retreated north ahead of the Allies' advance.
Excerpt from article “The story of Mita and Piero, two young innocent victims of Sant’Anna di Stazzema massacre” at https://mytravelintuscany.com/sant-anna-di-stazzema-massacre/
Sant’Anna di Stazzema is a small village of Versilia in Tuscany, and in 1944 was the theater of one of the cruelest Nazi-Fascist war crime of the World War Two where about 560 people were murdered (about 130 were children between 2 months and 16 years old).
Excerpt from article “The Ardeatine caves massacre” at https://historyofyesterday.com/the-ardeatine-caves-massacre-8a47df4ffc
In the spring of 1944, Nazi troops killed hundreds of Italian civilians in what became known as the Ardeatine Cave Massacre. After the end of World War II, the two governments, in Rome and Bonn, did not take any action to track down the killers, being more interested in political issues and not in justice. ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Illuminati NWO Nazi superior Aryan race eugenics massacre of their allies and southern Europeans
There is no such thing as safety in an Illuminati NWO tyranny situation. Insanity and killing spree takes control. They may be working for the Illuminati NWO, but the next moment, they may be on their eugenics extermination list.
Excerpt from article “Massacre of the Aqui Division” at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massacre_of_the_Acqui_Division
A total of 1,315 Italians were killed in the battle, 5,155 were executed by 26 September, and 3,000 were drowned when the German ships taking the survivors to concentration camps were sunk by the Allies.
Excerpt from article “Painful memories of Nazi massacre in Italy” at https://www.dw.com/en/painful-memories-of-nazi-massacre-in-italy/a-16467267
Nazis killed thousands of Italians between 1943 and 1945. A report released by a German-Italian historical commission in Rome has brought new light to the war crimes. The release in Rome of a report by a German-Italian historical commission has opened old wounds: it documents about 5,000 attacks by German troops, including theft, rape and murder. Elide Ruggeri, who miraculously survived an attack by German Wehrmacht and SS troops in the mountains south of Bologna on September 29, 1944, remembers. "I was there and an SS man came, who killed a girl, smashed her head in, and she just let out a wail. He struck her and I thought the next one was for me. He fixed me in his gaze and said, 'Niente kaput.' That's how he let me know he wouldn't kill me."
From allies to enemies
The Marzabotto massacre's backstory begins on September 8, 1943. When Italy broke off its alliance with Hitler's Germany, friends became foes - from one day to the next, German forces in the country became occupiers, leaving behind a trail of devastation in their retreat to the north. In the Marzabotto massacre alone, 1,830 people were killed, almost exclusively civilians including the elderly, women and children. Gianluca Lucarini, whose grandparents died in the massacre, is president of the victims' association in Marzabotto.
Excerpt from article “SS campaign of murder in northern Italy” at https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-33143473
"The 16th SS Division was one of the most ruthless units in the Germany army of the Second World War," says Carlo Gentile, who served on a joint German-Italian commission investigating the Nazi occupation of Italy. "They killed 2,200 to 2,500 civilians in August, September and October", operating a scorched earth policy as they retreated north ahead of the Allies' advance.
Excerpt from article “The story of Mita and Piero, two young innocent victims of Sant’Anna di Stazzema massacre” at https://mytravelintuscany.com/sant-anna-di-stazzema-massacre/
Sant’Anna di Stazzema is a small village of Versilia in Tuscany, and in 1944 was the theater of one of the cruelest Nazi-Fascist war crime of the World War Two where about 560 people were murdered (about 130 were children between 2 months and 16 years old).
Excerpt from article “The Ardeatine caves massacre” at https://historyofyesterday.com/the-ardeatine-caves-massacre-8a47df4ffc
In the spring of 1944, Nazi troops killed hundreds of Italian civilians in what became known as the Ardeatine Cave Massacre. After the end of World War II, the two governments, in Rome and Bonn, did not take any action to track down the killers, being more interested in political issues and not in justice. ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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