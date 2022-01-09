Dispelling the Oriental Myth

There is a longstanding myth in the West that Western idealist beliefs had to have originated in the East and that they must have been imported into the West by travelers. One version of this myth is that Plato may have traveled to India in his youth where he heard his ideas from the Hindus. In Pato's time such a journey would have been impossible. Such travel would not become feasible until Alexander the Great carved out the Silk Road. Plato's ideas about reincarnation, which he thought about but never fully embraced, came from the Orphics and all Greeks had heard them. His idealist ideas were based on the teachings of Pythagorus and his own musings. Another version of this myth is that the Scottish philosopher David Hume got his skepticism about identity from early translations of Buddhist texts he encountered in the European Enlightenment. Hume does not hide his thinking that led to his ideas. Hume's ideas come from his skeptical approach to philosophy for which he was famous, and his ideas reflected the mood of the time.