EP 2846-8AM RUSSIA RELEASES EVIDENCE OF US-FUNDED 'BIOWEAPONS RESEARCH LABS' IN UKRAINE  

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The Russian media outlet RIA Novosti released documents that the Ministry of Defense points to as evidence that Ukraine was undertaking research in U.S.-funded biolabs that has the capability to be used for bioweapons. Major General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, provided the information to journalists. Moscow said that the documents, allegedly originating from employees of Ukrainian biological laboratories, confirmed that “components of biological weapons were being developed in Ukraine, in close proximity to Russian territory,”
Special Guest: Leo Zagami writer/Journalist https://leozagami.com/
Leo Lyon Zagami is a writer and researcher and the son of Dr. Elio Zagami (1939- 2010), known Jungian analyst, writer, and co- founder of GAPA (Independent Group of Analytical Psychology, of which he was president). His grandfather was Senator Leopoldo Zagami, a Sicilian politician who was also a known historian and author, who married into the aristocratic family of the Marquis de Gregorio. Zagami, who is known for a brilliant career as Leo Young in the media and music industry as a Record Producer, became quickly popular on the web in 2006, because of his direct involvement in the New World Order and Secret Societies known to the majority of us as the “Illuminati.” His blog rose quickly and gained attention from people such as David Icke, for its accurate fully documented ground- breaking inside information. Between 2009 and 2013 Zagami began publishing books in Europe and Japan based on a variety of subjects that range from the history of secret societies and the Vatican to geo- political matters concerning the New World Order.
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