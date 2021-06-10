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Dr. Manuel Aparicio Claims High Success Rate Treating Covid with Chlorine Dioxide Solution
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78 views • June 10, 2021
Direct from the 2021 Red Pill Expo in Rapid City, South Dakota, Dr. Manuel Aparicio discusses his use of chlorine dioxide solution as a treatment for Covid19 in an interview with TNA Publisher Dennis Behreandt. Though highly controversial and viewed as dubious pseudoscience by most mainstream authorities, Dr. Aparicio claims he and hundreds of other doctors are using the treatment successfully in Mexico and elsewhere.
Note: The New American provides this interview with Dr. Aparicio for informational purposes only and neither makes nor implies any specific claims about this or any other medical treatment. Those with additional questions should confer with their physicians or other medical experts.
Note: The New American provides this interview with Dr. Aparicio for informational purposes only and neither makes nor implies any specific claims about this or any other medical treatment. Those with additional questions should confer with their physicians or other medical experts.
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