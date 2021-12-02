Straight Talk with Caitlyn Ep.4.

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In this video we address the very controversial subject of who this book is talking about. Is it talking about the enemy of mankind or Jesus? It is clearly laid out when this will happen. I want to say thanks to my brother Charis for his unparalleled editing skills and my Dad for creating music tracks for all our videos the old fashioned way; he actually plays the instruments. Enjoy our other videos as well. See Ya! Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021. Caitlyn Kelley Ministries 2021. Straight Talk with Caitlyn 2021.