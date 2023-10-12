Israeli Rabbi to Christians: "You Shouldn't be Worshipping One Jew, You Should be Worshipping All of Us"

"I
just want to say this to our Christian friends ... just to call it as
it is and say it straight out, you guys are worshiping one Jew, that's a
mistake, you should be worshipping every single one of us because we
all die for your sins every single day," Richman said, blaspheming
Christ. "And that's exactly what's going on here. We're all God's first
born and we're dying for your sins right now, because the Jewish people
in the land of Israel are the bulwark against the Orcs, okay? The orcs
are coming not to a theater near you but to your home!"
"This grotesque supremacy is expressed by Rabbi Chaim Richman, a former director of the Temple Institute - one of the extreme Jewish groups whose mission is to build the third temple," Keith Woods noted on Twitter/X. "Groups like this are responsible for rising tensions in the holy land, where they have forced Muslim and Christian worshippers out of their holy sites. Supremacists like this have the support of the Israeli government."
In the days before the war broke out, video after video was going viral of Jews in Israel spitting on Christians and attacking them in the streets for preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ and Netanyahu's top police official, National Security Minister Ben Gvir, defended their vile acts as "not criminal."
Continued at source https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64030
Thanks to John M for Link
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.