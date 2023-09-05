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Shadow Work to Stop Numbing, Heal, and Finally Get out of PAIN | Noah Wells #21
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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31 views • September 05, 2023

Alex Corey and Noah Wells discuss Noah's journey through self-medication with cannabis, pharmaceuticals, alcohol, and psychoactive substances and finding hope and health in digging through layers of his own shadow.

Growing up on the outskirts of social norms, being raised in a traditional Christian family, and his relationship with cannabis, pharmaceuticals, alcohol, and psychoactive substances covering a lot of emotional, psychological, and physical pain. Connect with Noah & Nina https://linktr.ee/ninaizel Noah operated at a high level in the Cannabis/THC/CBD industry on a large scale for 15+ years and it was this work that forced him to choose between his business and his life.

His journey to self-discovery weaved through relationships, stability through a consistent yoga practice, and various plant medicines such as kambo and ayahuasca to pull him out of incredible darkness.

Show notes:
00:00:00 Intro
00:03:21 Early Teenage Social Pain & Cannabis
00:06:07 Self-Medication in a Southern Christian Family
00:07:30 Social Economics at Parties and Starting College Businesses
00:09:15 Pharmaceuticals, Heroin, and Alcohol to cope with pain
00:11:00 Yoga as a way to start healing and find relationship
00:12:30 Into the World of the Cannabis Industry
00:15:15 Hemp, Seizures, Epilepsy, and Autism
00:16:30 Post WWII German Scientists in US Big Pharma & Ag
00:22:45 When Cannabis no longer is purely medicinal
00:27:00 The Dark Side of Humanity: Forced medication and ripping families apart
00:29:45 5 Therapists and Looking for Answers
00:31:31 Nina Izel, Ayahausa, Peru, Bikram Yoga
00:35:45 Pharmaceuticals to manage anxiety and depression
00:36:30 Failing Business and Contemplating a Way out
00:38:00 Nina: You can either fight for your life or fight for your businesses
00:41:55 Shadow Work - finding out why you're here and repairing family trauma history 00:47:45 The availability of healing modalities
00:49:00 Deconditioning, re-learning self-love, and finding a home inside your body
00:51:55 Yoga, community, and learning your body
00:56:50 Cold Therapy and Breathwork for Self Discovery
01:01:45 Metaphysics, Gems, Water, Resonance, Language, & Shifts coming

Learn more: https://www.alexandercorey.com

 More Episodes: https://www.alexandercorey.com/podcast

 Water: https://www.alexandercorey.com/hydrogen 

Keywords
drugsyogahealpainplant medicineayahausca
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