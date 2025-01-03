BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kash Patel's Role in Reforming the FBI: What It Means for America | Juan O Savin
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 4 months ago

What would Kash Patel leading the FBI mean for the agency's future? Join us as we examine his experience in defense, the challenges he may face in an entrenched bureaucracy, and the potential changes he could bring to restore accountability and refocus on crime prevention.


This episode also delves into systemic issues like off-the-books payments and the influence of the Senior Executive Service in federal agencies, highlighting the urgent need for reform. Could Patel's leadership signal a turning point for the FBI and federal oversight? Stay tuned to explore the implications.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much-needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His undercover assignments and self-imposed directives (many unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.


Learn more about Juan here: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/juan-o-savin/


Keywords
crime preventionsenior executive servicejuan o savinkash patelfbi leadershipagency reformfederal accountabilityentrenched bureaucracysystemic issuesoff-the-books paymentsfederal oversightfbi transformationdefense experiencereform challengespatel implicationsfederal agency reformjuan o savin insights
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy