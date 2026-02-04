Consumer Education and Product Safety, an Interview with Cynthia Cabrera

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Consumer education is vital for product safety. Every individual responds differently to cannabinoids, making informed choices more important than arbitrary limits. Understanding the endocannabinoid system and knowing how products are tested ensures safer use and better outcomes. The latest interview breaks down why education matters, how misinformation spreads, and what consumers should look for when evaluating hemp products. Watch now to learn how knowledge empowers safer decisions and protects access to trusted options.
