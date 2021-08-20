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Grace Digital Network: Lucifer The Fallen Angel (Biblical Stories Explained)[19.08.2021]
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131 views • August 20, 2021
The story of Lucifer's fall is described in two key Old Testament chapters Ezekiel 28 and Isaiah 14.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ezekiel+28&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=isaiah+14&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
Lucifer The Fallen Angel: Lucifer was an angel of God who turned against his creator and was exiled from the heavens. He is now more commonly known as Satan and rules over the souls banished to hell for all of eternity.
Lucifer is first referred to in the Old Testament where his name was translated from the Hebrew word “helel”, which means brightness.
He was created by God when he made all the other angels in the heavens. This leads many to ask why God would create such an angel, only to have him turn on him and become the face of evil for the rest of eternity.
But Lucifer was created before the concepts of “good” and “bad” existed. He was created before man and before sin was cast out into the world.
More here: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=lucifer+the+fallen+angel&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
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8,836 views Premiered 4 hours ag
Grace Digital Network - 864K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HUJXiZX5JTc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPb7fvFMpSdQ71apTKkhkQ
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ezekiel+28&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=isaiah+14&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
Lucifer The Fallen Angel: Lucifer was an angel of God who turned against his creator and was exiled from the heavens. He is now more commonly known as Satan and rules over the souls banished to hell for all of eternity.
Lucifer is first referred to in the Old Testament where his name was translated from the Hebrew word “helel”, which means brightness.
He was created by God when he made all the other angels in the heavens. This leads many to ask why God would create such an angel, only to have him turn on him and become the face of evil for the rest of eternity.
But Lucifer was created before the concepts of “good” and “bad” existed. He was created before man and before sin was cast out into the world.
More here: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=lucifer+the+fallen+angel&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
--
8,836 views Premiered 4 hours ag
Grace Digital Network - 864K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HUJXiZX5JTc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPb7fvFMpSdQ71apTKkhkQ
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