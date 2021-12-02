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Dr. Robert Malone, creador tecnología lipofección ARNm: "Este es el más grande experimento en seres humanos de la historia"
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40 views • December 02, 2021
Duración: 1 hora y 10 minutos.
Efectos potenciales de vacunación y corrupción de instituciones mundiales.
Video original emitido en portal Odysee.com por The New American
https://odysee.com/@thenewamericanvideo
Emitido el 9 de noviembre de 2021.
Origen video subtitulado al español:
https://odysee.com/@Voluntas:d/entrevista-malone:a
Efectos potenciales de vacunación y corrupción de instituciones mundiales.
Video original emitido en portal Odysee.com por The New American
https://odysee.com/@thenewamericanvideo
Emitido el 9 de noviembre de 2021.
Origen video subtitulado al español:
https://odysee.com/@Voluntas:d/entrevista-malone:a
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