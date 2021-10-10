Biden Opens Illegal Immigration Floodgates

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President Joe Biden has opened the floodgates of illegal immigration along our southern border. Illegal immigration is now at a 20 year high. We're in big trouble.
Quotes on Illegal Immigration from Democrats:
Barack Obama: "We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently and lawfully to become immigrants in this country."
Chuck Schumer: "Illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple. People who enter the United States without permission are illegal aliens and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who enter the US legally."
Joe Biden: "Let me tell you something, folks, people are driving across that border with tons - tons - hear me, tons - of everything from byproducts from methamphetamine to cocaine to heroin and it's all coming up through Mexico."
Bill Clinton: "All Americans are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public service they use impose burdens on our taxpayers. That's why our administration has moved aggressively to secure our borders more by hiring a record number of new border guards, by deporting twice as many criminal aliens as ever before, by cracking down on illegal hiring, by barring welfare benefits to illegal aliens. In the budget I will present to you, we will try to do more to speed the deportation of illegal aliens who are arrested for crimes, to better identify illegal aliens in the workplace. We are a nation of immigrants. But we are also a nation of laws. It is wrong and ultimately self-defeating for a nation of immigrants to permit the kind of abuse of our immigration laws we have seen in recent years, and we must do more to stop it."
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Broken Reality
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Kevin Macleod
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Broken Reality
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Hitman
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Kevin Macleod
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