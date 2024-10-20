BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GOG MAGOG WAR and ABOMINATION of DESOLATION NEAR??
End the global reset
End the global reset
63 views • 6 months ago

I am going over the Gog Magog war and that it is not at the end of 1,000 years. This video is food for thought. And I'm sorry anymore I cannot see it any other way. We all have error in us and we have to have it corrected as we go along. What is going on in the Middle East with Israel and Iran and Hezbollah is only the beginning of something even bigger. As the pale horse of Revelation 6 is ready to unleash its full power.

Keywords
ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
