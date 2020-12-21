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Something Strange Going On With Covid-19, Once The Vaccine Arrived Then BANG! This Happened…
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1999 views • December 21, 2020
By Lisa Haven
Ever get the feeling that all these mandates, muzzles and measures are never going away, well you’re right! The second a vaccine comes out as a ‘false savior’ to the public, then bang like clockwork a new strain of the COVID-19 virus surfaces, shutting down hopes of ever going back to normal… don’t say I didn’t warn you….http://bit.ly/3hfheH2
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For More Information See:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13521261/new-covid-strain-mutant-south-east/
https://www.thesun.ie/news/6308969/covid-mutant-strain-tier-4-london/
http://endoftheamericandream.com/10-things-we-know-about-the-new-mutant-super-covid-that-is-causing-extreme-panic-in-the-uk/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/12/20/covid-19-new-virus-strain-impact-coronavirus-vaccines/3982016001/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/covid-strain-variant-denmark-netherlands-australia-b1776984.html
Ever get the feeling that all these mandates, muzzles and measures are never going away, well you’re right! The second a vaccine comes out as a ‘false savior’ to the public, then bang like clockwork a new strain of the COVID-19 virus surfaces, shutting down hopes of ever going back to normal… don’t say I didn’t warn you….http://bit.ly/3hfheH2
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com 14 DAY FREE TRIAL Included!
ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4 To SUBSCRIBE TO MY BACKUP CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/lisahavenbackup
For More Information See:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13521261/new-covid-strain-mutant-south-east/
https://www.thesun.ie/news/6308969/covid-mutant-strain-tier-4-london/
http://endoftheamericandream.com/10-things-we-know-about-the-new-mutant-super-covid-that-is-causing-extreme-panic-in-the-uk/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/12/20/covid-19-new-virus-strain-impact-coronavirus-vaccines/3982016001/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/covid-strain-variant-denmark-netherlands-australia-b1776984.html
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