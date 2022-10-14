Tucker Carlson Tonight Oct 14, 2022

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NATO will begin military drills practising the use of Europe's nuclear bombs on Monday after Putin warned direct clashes with Russia would spark 'global catastrophe'
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11316987/NATO-begin-military-drills-practising-use-Europes-nuclear-bombs-Monday.html/
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“No Borders, No Countries” – Biden Regime Calls for North American Union – Rep. Matt Gaetz Responds
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/no-borders-no-countries-biden-regime-calls-north-american-union-rep-matt-gaetz-responds/