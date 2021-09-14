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Building 7 on 9/11 Demolition Charges Blasting
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285 views • September 14, 2021
Video found on old digital camera from 9/11/2001 recorded at 5:19PM. You can clearly see the demolition blast charges go off and blow out many windows. Then the Building 7 collapses right into its foot print.
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