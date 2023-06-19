Secret Technology Hidden in the Tower of Nimrod - May 6, 2023

I'm sharing this video from, 'Israeli News Live' from May 6, 2023 on YouTube.
Secret Technology Hidden in the Tower of Nimrod
Others mentions, Geneses 11, translated from Hebrew meanings to English
Recent ancient discoveries, etc.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.