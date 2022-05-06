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Mike Tyson Guides You Through the Combination Used to Defeat Tyrell Biggs [TUTORIAL]
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186 views • May 06, 2022
In this FREE excerpt, Tyson guides you through the combination used from his signature Peek-a-Boo style to decimate Tyrell Biggs in 1987. Check out this Bite sized excerpt from Mike Tysons 1st EVER INSTRUCTIONAL with BJJ Fanatics and Dynamic Striking!
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