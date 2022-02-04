Facebook's ‘Existential Moment’ After $230 Billion Stock Crash, Biggest WIPE OUT EVER!

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The sharp drop in the company’s market capitalization, which now stands at around $670 billion, is on pace to be the biggest wipeout ever in U.S. market history, according to Bloomberg data.
“This isn’t simply a disappointing quarter but rather an existential moment for Meta,” says Vital Knowledge founder Adam Crisafulli. “Investors will be forced to take a long and hard look at the company’s competitive position and consider whether it isn’t heading into a prolonged period of subpar performance—this will make it hard for the stock to quickly rebound.”