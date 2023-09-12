Did You Know ? The Greatest Hebrew Mazzaroth Sign Is About to. . . .

Join our Hebrew Messianic Apostle Mother as she continues to blow her end-time shofar to this last day generation for the Day of Yeshua's vengeance is at hand!!! To Hear Our End-Time Commander almost final admonitions to this Noah generation hear these msgs in their entirety hear NOW! Stay locked all week as she will disect the greatest sign of the past 2 centuries will occur by week's end! What is it screaming?!!



