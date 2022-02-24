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Alexandra Marshall: Russia & China Are Happy to Let Davos Destroy the West
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113 views • February 24, 2022
Alexandra Marshall gives us an update on how The Great Reset is faring in Australia, where it is struggling to keep its narrative alive as people are increasingly refusing to follow health orders. The biggest problem Covid has revealed is the shift in Western democracies to embracing collectivist thought. Australia is on the verge of passing the WEF's Digital ID legislation which is an extension of the Covid surveillance system and is digital fascism. Russia and China are not pets of the WEF and are happy to let Klaus & Co. destroy the West with their program. China is determined to be the world's superpower, meanwhile Russia wants to let Beijing fight the West to weaken both. Well-meaning conservatives misunderstand what Putin's Russia actually is. She's hopeful we can recover from the damage done by Davos.
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Show Notes
The greater good - or a grander evil? https://www.spectator.com.au/2022/02/the-greater-good-or-a-grander-evil
Did Australia buy tanks to protect Taiwan? https://www.spectator.com.au/2022/01/did-australia-buy-tanks-to-protect-taiwan
Russia is empire-building while Australia sleeps https://www.spectator.com.au/2022/01/russia-is-empire-building-while-australia-sleeps
Websites
Elly Melly https://ellymelly.home.blog
Spectator Australia https://www.spectator.com.au
Twitter https://twitter.com/ellymelly
Good Sauce https://goodsauce.news/author/alexandra-marshall
The Vegas Take https://www.thevegastake.com
Penthouse https://www.penthouse.com.au
About Alexandra Marshall
Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly on social media) is the host of "Curtain Call", a Good Sauce show exploring the leading personalities in the culture war. She writes on liberty, philosophy and geopolitics. You can find her on Twitter or read her articles over at her blog.
Elly is also an AI database designer for the retail industry, contributor to multiple online journals and a Young Ambassador with Australians for Constitutional Monarchy.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
Show Notes
The greater good - or a grander evil? https://www.spectator.com.au/2022/02/the-greater-good-or-a-grander-evil
Did Australia buy tanks to protect Taiwan? https://www.spectator.com.au/2022/01/did-australia-buy-tanks-to-protect-taiwan
Russia is empire-building while Australia sleeps https://www.spectator.com.au/2022/01/russia-is-empire-building-while-australia-sleeps
Websites
Elly Melly https://ellymelly.home.blog
Spectator Australia https://www.spectator.com.au
Twitter https://twitter.com/ellymelly
Good Sauce https://goodsauce.news/author/alexandra-marshall
The Vegas Take https://www.thevegastake.com
Penthouse https://www.penthouse.com.au
About Alexandra Marshall
Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly on social media) is the host of "Curtain Call", a Good Sauce show exploring the leading personalities in the culture war. She writes on liberty, philosophy and geopolitics. You can find her on Twitter or read her articles over at her blog.
Elly is also an AI database designer for the retail industry, contributor to multiple online journals and a Young Ambassador with Australians for Constitutional Monarchy.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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