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263) REVIEW: The MAC phenomenon and the intra-body nano-network of communications
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2782 views • May 10, 2022
Credits to CORONA2INSPECT: https://corona2inspect.net/
Summary of the MAC phenomenon and the intra-body nano-network of communications: https://corona2inspect.net/2022/05/08/resumen-del-fenomeno-mac-y-la-red-intracorporal-de-nanocomunicaciones/
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259) 5G powered Graphene oxide based Nanotechnology in Pfizer jab: https://www.brighteon.com/cc094bf6-4a2f-4dca-b00c-ab0e1a310413
246) How 5G turns your body into a molecular WEAPON of destruction and brain damage: https://www.brighteon.com/b419a787-8a74-4e18-8ba1-137a1936d028
236) Intra-body communications - 6G Electromagnetic Nano-Networks (TeraHertz band): https://www.brighteon.com/4c53cd3b-5f64-47a0-b1b4-21bcbd5174b0
225) 5G-caused bleeding of eyes & nose will be blamed on Marburg virus: https://www.brighteon.com/607d51de-68a4-4b90-a148-38d7e118d08f
233) ESSENTIAL VIEWING: The Covid vaxxines are human-to-transhuman conversion kits to enslave & eliminate humanity: https://www.brighteon.com/ac91e53c-611b-4066-b330-d9b75b0b156c
206) Cyborgisation of Humanity - Mike Adams's Situation Update Report (Jul 20th, 2021): https://www.brighteon.com/8a4f2c4d-9026-4544-a25b-6b84338f2923
223) Graphene become magnetic mixed with living cells: https://www.brighteon.com/9067ba2c-6828-4b72-9b88-074054320802
222) Remote control of graphene through sound waves (acoustical): https://www.brighteon.com/d01dab4d-a3c6-468e-a241-b1cdd71cdb4d
220) FINAL TECHNICAL REPORT ON GRAPHENE DETECTION IN COVID VACCINES by Dr. Campra: https://www.brighteon.com/7aeeb2d2-e47b-44f4-908c-97bed95cbe77
219) 'Black goo' delivering system? Self-assembly material confirmed: https://www.brighteon.com/0198affc-66ac-42be-8273-63fe4ef5c083
193) President Piñera - 'Machines will be able to insert thoughts and feelings through 5G': https://www.brighteon.com/70d62c85-6c25-4505-b8d7-dcc7bae0e629
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Summary of the MAC phenomenon and the intra-body nano-network of communications: https://corona2inspect.net/2022/05/08/resumen-del-fenomeno-mac-y-la-red-intracorporal-de-nanocomunicaciones/
More:
259) 5G powered Graphene oxide based Nanotechnology in Pfizer jab: https://www.brighteon.com/cc094bf6-4a2f-4dca-b00c-ab0e1a310413
246) How 5G turns your body into a molecular WEAPON of destruction and brain damage: https://www.brighteon.com/b419a787-8a74-4e18-8ba1-137a1936d028
236) Intra-body communications - 6G Electromagnetic Nano-Networks (TeraHertz band): https://www.brighteon.com/4c53cd3b-5f64-47a0-b1b4-21bcbd5174b0
225) 5G-caused bleeding of eyes & nose will be blamed on Marburg virus: https://www.brighteon.com/607d51de-68a4-4b90-a148-38d7e118d08f
233) ESSENTIAL VIEWING: The Covid vaxxines are human-to-transhuman conversion kits to enslave & eliminate humanity: https://www.brighteon.com/ac91e53c-611b-4066-b330-d9b75b0b156c
206) Cyborgisation of Humanity - Mike Adams's Situation Update Report (Jul 20th, 2021): https://www.brighteon.com/8a4f2c4d-9026-4544-a25b-6b84338f2923
223) Graphene become magnetic mixed with living cells: https://www.brighteon.com/9067ba2c-6828-4b72-9b88-074054320802
222) Remote control of graphene through sound waves (acoustical): https://www.brighteon.com/d01dab4d-a3c6-468e-a241-b1cdd71cdb4d
220) FINAL TECHNICAL REPORT ON GRAPHENE DETECTION IN COVID VACCINES by Dr. Campra: https://www.brighteon.com/7aeeb2d2-e47b-44f4-908c-97bed95cbe77
219) 'Black goo' delivering system? Self-assembly material confirmed: https://www.brighteon.com/0198affc-66ac-42be-8273-63fe4ef5c083
193) President Piñera - 'Machines will be able to insert thoughts and feelings through 5G': https://www.brighteon.com/70d62c85-6c25-4505-b8d7-dcc7bae0e629
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
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