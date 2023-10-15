Create New Account
Israel & The Myth Of 'Self Defence' | Double Down News
Published Yesterday

David Hearst is editor-in-chief of Middle East Eye: If there’s blood on anyone’s hands it's on those who say "Israel has a right to defend itself”

Release Date: 2023
🔗 All Credit To Double Down News: https://www.doubledown.news/watch/2023/october/13/israel-myth-of-self-defence-david-hearst

🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: https://www.patreon.com/doubledownnews

🔗 Middle East Eye WebSite: https://www.middleeasteye.net

Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidezionismmossadgazaself defencehamaswest bankdouble down newsdavid hearst

