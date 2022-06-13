Grab Your Iced Tea and Take a Break with Me

I Really Need One!





Half-Price Sale on Swish Pack





https://shop.flylady.net/p/(SPACK)





Flash Sale for New Pack of Inspiration





https://shop.flylady.net/p/(INSPACK)





Thank You! We just hit 102,000 family members on Youtube!





CHAOS to Clean; in 31 Easy BabySteps





https://shop.flylady.net/p/(CC)





I have set up a Patreon Page in order to have a platform that is free of censorship. https://www.patreon.com/theflylady





Out of the Darkness; Coming Through Depression





https://www.amazon.com/OUT-DARKNESS-Coming-Through-Depression/dp/1733381813/





Get Ready to Save Big!





Carpet Sweepa





https://shop.flylady.net/p/(CPET)





Body Clutter Tea Reg and Decaf makes a great Gift! https://shop.flylady.net/p/_Wise_Women





Pastor Derek Prince has been a blessing to me this last week. Check out his Youtube Channel.





https://www.youtube.com/c/DerekPrinceMinistries





Calendars are Available https://shop.flylady.net/p/_All_Tools





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