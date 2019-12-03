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Long live Palestine and crush Zionism - Swedish song with English subtitle (MIRRORED)
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24 views • December 03, 2019
Long live Palestine and crush Zionism - Swedish song with English subtitle (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Abdelkader at:-
https://youtu.be/d2O16mYojm0
Leve Palestina (Long Live Palestine) by a Swedish-Arabic musical group called Kofia, that was based in Göteborg and existed during the late 1970s and early 1980s. They played left-wing music supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people. The group had about ten members that remain unknown. This song is from the album Palestina, mitt land (Palestine, my country).
Mirrored from YouTube channel Abdelkader at:-
https://youtu.be/d2O16mYojm0
Leve Palestina (Long Live Palestine) by a Swedish-Arabic musical group called Kofia, that was based in Göteborg and existed during the late 1970s and early 1980s. They played left-wing music supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people. The group had about ten members that remain unknown. This song is from the album Palestina, mitt land (Palestine, my country).
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