Nationals, all around, are Objecting

How are sovereign-Nationals, around the Earth, lawfully rebutting the official public NOTICE from [Klaus Schwab's One incorporated] World Economic Forum's "You shall own nothing & be happy?"

What is 'the Mission' of the re-seated (from pre-American Civil War - 1861 & earlier) American State National Assemble?

Rather than rule with force as the corrupt greedy=parasitical Bankster-Cabal-Cartel is still extending via "Kicking the Can down the Road" with, rather than face 'the Music' of bankruptcy, We have been & are an example of maintaining our own order [self-responsibility] first, so the People can follow by example. We will be replacing the top/elite employees of the Service Providing bureaucrats & letting the 'rank & file' do what they are supposed to do. Example: Law Enforcement should go after criminals who are trespassing on others or their property. As of yesterday, "The Law" has been targeting the civil-disobedient who have not respected (or knowingly contracted with) the Corporate [UCC] Codes which should only be enforced for those who have legally contracted with such by signing applications for 'benefits & entitlements' from BIG BROTHER=the Deep State.

Incidentally, earlier this year I attempted to get a copy of that 1998 Traffic Case from the La Plata County Court House, & was told that according to Federal Law that Court Dismissal Record had been sealed from Public access! How is that possible? County Courthouses & their Recorders were created so the Public could act in a civilized manner!





Delivering Default to Finance Department January 26, 2023 (6+ minute video. This is actually lawfully a public Notice for the Record, which you won't hear about from the "news"papers & other "public" [Elite privately owned] media.):

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4hpkYEVFY0qt https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org and https://thearizonaassembly.org

https://pktfnews.org/the-2024-digital-monthly-magazine-from-the-peacekeeping-task-force/

https://global528.com/

https://globaltrustkb.com/

https://rumble.com/v5r1r28-the-american-states-assemblies-weekly-webinar-series-11182024.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Likewise, Anna Von Reitz calls out today's courts in different words: https://annavonreitz.com/justicetodoj.pdf

How true-to-life is that 2006 movie: 'Idiocracy?'

This week on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYAmSaW4AW0 @ mark 18:21 Anna talks about the 4 Trading Companies in early America. Now, only the inner City of London, INC (BlackRock, etc. are tied directly within as Holding-Trading arms) remains (aside for competing BRICS++=therefore the war drums to bomb the hell out of [already Iraq & Palestine] Lebanon, then Iran, Russia, China=what a dreamTeam TRump's Zionists are assembling!) of the former East India Trading Company!

This, when brought forward to today, is what the IRS Agent who busted me, meant when he said in mixed-up words effectively: "I took all your(our) money in your/(our) bank account because We own the commercial interstate commerce [complete] system & roadways so all income & trade is ours & if you don't play our game we can take all your=our money you make because it is a privately owned (by the Elite)script anyway." This is the excuse the banksters=ABA will use when they shut down the goods-to-market/supply chain/shipping-traffic after January 1st unless we Nationals have a form of asset-based AFD ready-to-run.