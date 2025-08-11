Escapee Exposes Scientology’s Abusive, Twisted, Rehabilitation Program - Claire Headley





Escaping the cult of Scientology required detailed planning and courage, but Claire Headley pulled it off and is now living as a free woman. Born and raised in the cult of Scientology, she made her escape at age 30, after her husband evaded dangerous Scientology patrols with the help of law enforcement. Claire is now a business owner and a passionate advocate for bringing awareness to Scientology and its abusive doctrine and lifestyle. She talks about the “rehabilitation” program Scientologists are often assigned to if they step one toe out of line. Claire shines a light on Scientology theology and lays out the chilling impact growing up in an ironclad cult has on the mind of a developing child.









TAKEAWAYS





Cults tell their members never to ask questions or say anything bad about the group





Cults also tell their members never to trust anyone outside the group





Scientologists will sign “billion-year” contracts hinged on their belief that they will reincarnate for billions of years





Scientology teaches that humans are “thetans,” which means they migrate from body to body throughout millennia









