Top Functional MD, Mike Bauerschmidt, (TEDx Speaker) shares his Juvent clinical usage.
Juvent
Published 19 days ago |

Mike Bauerschmidt. M.D. Clincal Founder of Deeper Healing Clinics (deeperhealing.com) discusses the science behind Juvent Micro Impact, but also patients' success stories...including himself.  It has become a key modality in his detox protocol, but also for patient's general health.

www.juvent.com

Keywords
detoxpainpain reliefmicro-impactmicro impactdeeper healingbauerschmidt

