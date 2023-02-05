Top Functional MD, Mike Bauerschmidt, (TEDx Speaker) shares his Juvent clinical usage.

Mike Bauerschmidt. M.D. Clincal Founder of Deeper Healing Clinics (deeperhealing.com) discusses the science behind Juvent Micro Impact, but also patients' success stories...including himself. It has become a key modality in his detox protocol, but also for patient's general health.
www.juvent.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.