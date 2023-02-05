Top Functional MD, Mike Bauerschmidt, (TEDx Speaker) shares his Juvent clinical usage.

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Mike Bauerschmidt. M.D. Clincal Founder of Deeper Healing Clinics (deeperhealing.com) discusses the science behind Juvent Micro Impact, but also patients' success stories...including himself. It has become a key modality in his detox protocol, but also for patient's general health.
www.juvent.com