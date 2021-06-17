© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Always Avert An Altercation - Proverbs 17:14 (NIV)
14 Starting a quarrel is like breaching a dam;
so drop the matter before a dispute breaks out.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Starting a quarrel is like breaching a dam;
so drop the matter while you peacefully can.
You don't lose your temper.
You loose your temper.
Exercise restraint instead.
https://pc1.tiny.us/ydu3b7px
#king #life #favor #RainCloud #rain #cloud #spring #face #brightens