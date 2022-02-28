CCP Foreign Ministry Says U.S. Not Qualified To Tell China How To Respect National Sovereignty

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02/24/2022 Hua Chunying, the war-wolf spokesperson of the CCP Foreign Ministry: Regarding respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, I am afraid the US side is not qualified to tell the Chinese side what to do.