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Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 10:30, 041022 - English Full Text
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Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.
💥During the night, high-precision sea-based missiles destroyed the headquarters and base of Dnepr nationalist battalion in Zvonetskoe, Dnepropetrovsk Region, where foreign mercenaries had recently arrived.
💥High-precision air-based missiles near Starobogdanovka in Nikolaev Region and at Chuhuev military airfield destroyed launchers of the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems discovered by reconnaissance.
💥Russian air defence means shot down 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the air near Olkhovatovka, Novaya Astrakhan, Avdeevka, Shakhterskoe, Kurakhovo, Novoselovka Vtoraya and Vyseloye.
✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation hit 86 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 2 command posts, 2 ammunition depots, 3 fuel depots, 3 multiple launch rocket systems, and 49 strong points and areas of Ukrainian military equipment concentration.
📊In total, 127 aircfaft and 98 helicopters, 234 anti-aircraft missile systems(S-300, Buk-M1, Osa AKM), 436 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,052 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 232 multiple launch rocket systems, 894 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,975 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.
💥During the night, high-precision sea-based missiles destroyed the headquarters and base of Dnepr nationalist battalion in Zvonetskoe, Dnepropetrovsk Region, where foreign mercenaries had recently arrived.
💥High-precision air-based missiles near Starobogdanovka in Nikolaev Region and at Chuhuev military airfield destroyed launchers of the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems discovered by reconnaissance.
💥Russian air defence means shot down 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the air near Olkhovatovka, Novaya Astrakhan, Avdeevka, Shakhterskoe, Kurakhovo, Novoselovka Vtoraya and Vyseloye.
✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation hit 86 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 2 command posts, 2 ammunition depots, 3 fuel depots, 3 multiple launch rocket systems, and 49 strong points and areas of Ukrainian military equipment concentration.
📊In total, 127 aircfaft and 98 helicopters, 234 anti-aircraft missile systems(S-300, Buk-M1, Osa AKM), 436 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,052 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 232 multiple launch rocket systems, 894 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,975 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
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