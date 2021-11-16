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The Stew Peters Show 11. 16. 21. COMPLETE SHOW
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80 views • November 16, 2021
HHS Senior Advisor Plea to Trump, Pelosi Trying to JAIL Rep Gosar, Court Martials and MORE!
Paul Alexander was a professor of health research at McMaster University in Canada before joining the administration as a health policy advisor. And he’s the one who came up with the Covid response that probably is the best one: Just let Covid spread. Stew sits down with Paul to talk about vaccine mandates and Trump.
Last week, one of Congressman Paul Gosar’s staff posted an animated video on Gosar’s Twitter account. All they did was photoshop Gosar’s face over the face of the show’s main character, so the clip shows him fighting the forces of evil, which are represented by AOC and Joe Biden. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for both an ethics inquiry and a law enforcement investigation of Gosar, it is bipartisan too as shown by Kevin McCarthy stripping Gosar of committee assignments. She is literally babbling that he should face criminal penalties for a cheesy video.
There’s a new pair of “studies” the Powers That Be are hyping up. The first one claims that there is a higher risk of heart disease right now. And the cause is...you guessed it, it’s anxiety about Covid! A report in the Journal of the American Heart Association says that very soon we’ll see an increase in babies born with congenital heart defects, and it’s because of...climate change!
DeAnna Lorraine joins us to discuss.
Of all the insane things we’re doing in our frenzy to “Defeat” Covid, perhaps the most insane of all is our ongoing purge of the armed forces. We have tens of thousands of skilled, highly-trained personnel who are going to be forced out or possibly imprisoned for not getting the shot. Doctor Sigoloff joins us.
Florida’s special, anti-vaccine tyranny, legislative session has begun and lawmakers are preparing to ban forced vaccination, mask mandates and punishment of the unvaxxed through OHSA enforcement. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall reports on the proceedings and the soul moving testimony of doctors, nurses, and firefighters.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice media
Paul Alexander was a professor of health research at McMaster University in Canada before joining the administration as a health policy advisor. And he’s the one who came up with the Covid response that probably is the best one: Just let Covid spread. Stew sits down with Paul to talk about vaccine mandates and Trump.
Last week, one of Congressman Paul Gosar’s staff posted an animated video on Gosar’s Twitter account. All they did was photoshop Gosar’s face over the face of the show’s main character, so the clip shows him fighting the forces of evil, which are represented by AOC and Joe Biden. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for both an ethics inquiry and a law enforcement investigation of Gosar, it is bipartisan too as shown by Kevin McCarthy stripping Gosar of committee assignments. She is literally babbling that he should face criminal penalties for a cheesy video.
There’s a new pair of “studies” the Powers That Be are hyping up. The first one claims that there is a higher risk of heart disease right now. And the cause is...you guessed it, it’s anxiety about Covid! A report in the Journal of the American Heart Association says that very soon we’ll see an increase in babies born with congenital heart defects, and it’s because of...climate change!
DeAnna Lorraine joins us to discuss.
Of all the insane things we’re doing in our frenzy to “Defeat” Covid, perhaps the most insane of all is our ongoing purge of the armed forces. We have tens of thousands of skilled, highly-trained personnel who are going to be forced out or possibly imprisoned for not getting the shot. Doctor Sigoloff joins us.
Florida’s special, anti-vaccine tyranny, legislative session has begun and lawmakers are preparing to ban forced vaccination, mask mandates and punishment of the unvaxxed through OHSA enforcement. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall reports on the proceedings and the soul moving testimony of doctors, nurses, and firefighters.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice media
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