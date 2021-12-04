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Home Remedies For A Soar Throat Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 12/03/21
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4 views • December 04, 2021
Home Remedies For A Soar Throat Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 12/03/21
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
Air Date: Friday, December 3, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating the numbers have now surpassed those of the Spanish flu in 1919. Contending that people with pre-existing health conditions will be in trouble if they contract the virus. Asserting that everyone should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding home remedies for a soar throat. These recommendations are mostly things people already have in their pantry. First there is honey, frozen foods to numb the area, hot tea, gargling saltwater, chicken soup, vegetable broth, potato poultice, garlic, apple cider vinegar and vitamins and minerals.
Callers
Tom has questions concerning osteoporosis.
Denise has questions regarding menstruation.
Robert has questions concerning leaky gut syndrome and tachycardia.
Karen has a friend with lung disease and chronic fatigue syndrome.
#lung #menstruation #osteoporosis
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
Air Date: Friday, December 3, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating the numbers have now surpassed those of the Spanish flu in 1919. Contending that people with pre-existing health conditions will be in trouble if they contract the virus. Asserting that everyone should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding home remedies for a soar throat. These recommendations are mostly things people already have in their pantry. First there is honey, frozen foods to numb the area, hot tea, gargling saltwater, chicken soup, vegetable broth, potato poultice, garlic, apple cider vinegar and vitamins and minerals.
Callers
Tom has questions concerning osteoporosis.
Denise has questions regarding menstruation.
Robert has questions concerning leaky gut syndrome and tachycardia.
Karen has a friend with lung disease and chronic fatigue syndrome.
#lung #menstruation #osteoporosis
Keywords
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