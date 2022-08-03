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'Playing With Fire'
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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320 views • August 03, 2022

Pelosi Apocalypse: World War Nancy

* The Chinese government has zero interest in diversity.

* They view Pelosi’s trip as an invasion.

* White House doesn’t believe in Taiwan’s freedom.

* Why did Pelosi really go?

* She is pushing all of Asia to the brink.

* The consequences from this trip could be dire.

* Taiwan’s semiconductors are vital to the world — and China wants that business.

* The [Bidan] administration might know how dangerous this is.

* This is the perfect way to provoke the Chinese.

* Joe has weakened our armed forces; he humiliates our military like never before.

* When he is done, America will be weaker.

* This is the end of American influence in Asia.


What Is Going On Here?

* Could it be that (a) the people who are actually running the [Bidan] administration know perfectly well how reckless this is and what the effects could be, (b) they’re doing it not just in spite of those effects but because of them, and (c) they want to hasten the end of American hegemony i.e. the U.S. as we know it?

* At the same moment that we’re clearly goading other countries into conflict with each other and with us, we’re degrading our ability to participate or prevail in those wars.

* Our defensive capabilities have never been weaker. That’s not an accident.

* Whatever the motive is, the effect is absolutely predictable.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-chinese-leaders-treated-pelosi-arrival-invasion


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 2 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310367146112

Keywords
treasonnancy pelositucker carlsonchinajoe bidenprovocationfascismidiocracykamala harristraitorsinfiltrationsubversionlunacytaiwanescalationflashpointamerica lastcrazy nancysemiconductorjohn kirbyposersrecklessnessmilitarized ethno-state
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