Cannibalism is new norm in NWO Agenda 21. Live baby parts sold for experiment to attach to animal

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022). I am just reposting this video which Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati NWO sabotaged on my BitChute video website. It is the video about the son of the Draco Prime royal bloodline reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Joseph Mengele’s, the COVID19 Coronavirus vaccine human extermination biochemical weapon’s Anthony Fauci, who has been experimenting with attaching animal body parts to human aborted live children to make chimeras, and attaching human body parts of live aborted children to animals to create chimeras, just as in Noah’s Atlantis nephilim days which God destroyed with Noah’s Great Flood. The Anunnaki Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar nephilim pedophile cannibal Satanist giants are back in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies. The Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian hordes are condoning by their silence the even more horrific things that are being conducted in the underground nephilim & chimera alien bases we shared to them in our daily sermons for decades every day, because they do not want to get assassinated and ridiculed by their church donators. They are cowardly traitor End Times apostate harlot Church’s fake “Bible’s watchmen on the wall” who betrayed us real Christians and the 12 million children abducted every year by the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers feminists. The worst ones are the conniving sly religious Christians, who insult God by trying to appease both Satan Lucifer and God by modifying & sterilizing & diluting & picking & choosing & editing the truth, in order to make it safe for themselves from assassinations and ridicule from church donators. These ones that pick & choose the truth and alter it to make it safe and palatable to their listeners are worse than the Israelites in the wilderness, because the Israelites just ran away in fear, but these End Times most wicked fake religious Christians modify the truth to make it into GMO altered junk food truth to poison God’s people with false security and ignorance to the real truth and brainwashing by surface truth and make us real Christians look like conspiracy theorists. They are Satan Lucifer’s infiltrators inside the church who he flooded the End Times harlot Church with. They are Satan Lucifer’s infiltrators inside the church who he flooded the End Times harlot Church with. They are like the 10 spies who Moses sent out into the Promised Land, and who modified & diluted & sterilized & picked & chose & edited the 100% truth of God that Joshua and Caleb informed God’s people, in order to corrupt the entire nation and have the blood of all the Israelites on their hands. These conniving sly End Times modern day religious Christians who are altering and picking & choosing the truth to share to God’s people and the humans, in order to prevent getting assassination attempts and getting ridiculed by their church donators are worse than these 10 spies, because they have the blood of 6 billion people on their hands. They are crazy lunatics, because they rebel against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and they are filled by the Jezebel spirit of the post-1960s Western feminist nation’s harlot Church. They are afraid of their genetic descendant idols getting kidnapped by Hillary Clinton’s CPS (Child Protective Services) to be made into child sex slaves for the reptilian elites for torture & lesbian rape & sacrifice & eating, and their leftover human flesh and bone ashes thrown into the restaurant foods and supermarket foods.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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