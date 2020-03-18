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"SECRET RULERS OF THE WORLD"/"RING OF POWER" PART 2
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23 views • March 18, 2020
EXCELLENT two part video series explaining the REAL RULERS of the world and the GREAT DECEPTIONS that have occurred and how, unless you've done a lot of research into what's typically considered "Conspiracy Theories", just about everything you think you know is WRONG.
While I don't agree with EVERY little thing in this video, mostly the sometimes erroneous biblical statements, for the most part about 97% of this video is very accurate as I used to look into these things long before the internet became a thing.
While I don't agree with EVERY little thing in this video, mostly the sometimes erroneous biblical statements, for the most part about 97% of this video is very accurate as I used to look into these things long before the internet became a thing.
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