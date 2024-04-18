CANADA REVENUE AGENCY NEVER WINS IN COURT. I CAN BEAT THEM!

I've been studying the Canada Revenue Agency for 2 years now.

As it turns out, they never win in court unless they appeal and they find a judge that they can bribe who will allow their appeal to go through, which of course is not justice.





It is exactly what Canada has become; a corrupt Ponzi scheme with no opportunity for anyone.





I have decided that now since I saved millions of lives during the Covid Scandal, to save more lives by preventing families from losing their homes and possibly leading them towards drink, drugs and suicide.





I'm going to help you get rid of all the taxation that they say that you owe without having to implement any of that stupid free man on the land stuff. All be it, the CRA has a little bit of power; they are still bound by the same laws that we are and this I have proven a number of times.





It's time for all of you to get serious about your tax situations. I'm the only one that knows how to deal with all of this. Let's get started immediately.





Book your consultation right now to find out how to get rid of your taxes.





