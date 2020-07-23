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Systemic Racism Meeting in Ottawa on July 23rd, 2020
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18 views • July 23, 2020
https://youtu.be/ADQgF2Nj86U
Yes they are actually going to talk about the nasty Sydtemic Racism against Indigenous and Minority people in Canada. Yes Muslims that want to kill infidels, indigenous people that want land and money, Blacks who think they are slaves and the list goes on. This is all being done via the Communist Party of China’s, which Trudeau so admires.
Yes they are actually going to talk about the nasty Sydtemic Racism against Indigenous and Minority people in Canada. Yes Muslims that want to kill infidels, indigenous people that want land and money, Blacks who think they are slaves and the list goes on. This is all being done via the Communist Party of China’s, which Trudeau so admires.
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