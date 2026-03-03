BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Earthing/Grounding as a Way to Gain More FREE Energy that's Being Disrupted by Glyphosate
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
24 views • 3 days ago

Video going over a FREE source of energy right beneath our feet: grounding or earthing & the HUGE deficiency of "earthing deficiency," a term coined by by Danny Tseng, Founder/CEO of

https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com

& author of upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," which you can get a sneak-peek into at any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To be able to CONTROL your schedule so you can be earthing more & get all of the items mentioned, re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, visit

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

OR

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

, & leave a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission


To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore


To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE," watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

& visit:

https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes

OR

https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse


To learn about bioelectromagnetism for health, visit

https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101

or

https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies


For genuine Earthing.com products, visit

https://tinyurl.com/EarthingStore

OR

https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=8556327.3421ee7

Get a discount by applying code

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING


Learn about magnets for health @

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

SAVE 15% by applying code:

DANNY

at https://MagneticoSleep.com


To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by MagneticoSleep mattresses, visit any of:

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure

OR

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure


To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo


To get $ back on your bill$, visit:

https://greensunshinepower.justviv.com

& watch videos at:

https://youtube.com/@iLuvSavingMoney


To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at

https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns

OR

https://tinyurl.com/HarvestWalls

https://tinyurl.com/FoodForestAbundanceFL & fill-out following to become a FoodForestAbundance Ambassador:

https://tinyurl.com/ShareFoodForestAbundance


Indoor grow towers & optional aquaponics to grow fish & shrimp by official NASA spin-off company,

https://EdenGrowSystems.com

Tell them that Danny Tseng of OneHouseOffTheGrid.com referred you to get up to $400 off your 1st tower


To BOOST your FICO credit score, visit

https://tinyurl.com/BeyondCreditRepair

https://tinyurl.com/BetterThanCreditRepair


groundingearthingdr jack kruseclint oberdr laura koniverbioelectromagnetism
