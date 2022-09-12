Stew Peters Full Show Architect Speaks Out On 9-11

Architect Speaks Out On 9-11, Thermite Used In Demolition! CDC Issues Warning For Vaxxed Kids. Edward Szall joins to expose the Royal Family's intimate ties to Epstein, the corrupt legacy of the Queen, and more!

Premier authority Wade Lightheart joins to detail how magnesium will save Americans from an early grave. Magnesium Breakthrough is here to help!

Dr. Jane Ruby joins to discuss the reports from the CDC masking how children are dying from the vaxx, and how the CDC's new Satanist Monkeypox Advisor publicly dresses in bondage!

Expert architect Richard Gage joins to detail the cover-ups and inside dealings surrounding 9/11. Testimonies say they experienced explosions BEFORE the tower's collapse, and the media hid it all!