© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Witnesses of the Roswell UFO Crash (Old TV Show)
Follow
2
Share
Report
788 views • January 15, 2022
This old LIVE T.V. show has the person who ran the local newspaper with its famous headline. A Mortician who says a Military General wanted several 3 to 4 foot long coffins. And others who say several people came forward as witnesses to the crash and seen pieces of the UFO. All were ordered not to talk about this incident to anybody or they would be arrested.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.